Toronto Police Called BACK to Drake’s Home One Day After Shooting
SCARY
Toronto police said an intruder attempted to enter Drake’s mega-mansion on Wednesday, only one day after a security guard was shot outside its front gates, according to Toronto CityNews. Officers returned to the rapper’s palatial home around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, after a person “attempted to gain access to the property,” police said. One suspect was taken into custody under Canada’s Mental Health Act, and will undergo medical evaluation. This incident, and yesterday’s shooting, which left one man seriously injured, come just days after rapper Kendrick Lamar made references to Drake’s home, dubbed “The Embassy,” in his scathing diss tracks “meet the grahams” and “Not Like Us.” In “meet the grahams” Lamar suggested that Drake’s home would be the subject of a raid, similar to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were recently raided as part of a sex trafficking lawsuit. On the cover of “Not Like Us,” Lamar included a picture of Drake’s home, with markers to signify the locations of known sex offenders. There has been no evidence to support Lamar’s claims.