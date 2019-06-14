Toronto Raptors Dethrone Golden State Warriors to Win NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors on Thursday night defeated the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, 114-110, winning the 2018-19 NBA Finals, four games to two. With the loss of Kevin Durant, a seeming inability to score at a consistent clip, and the Raptors figuring out how to defend Warriors star Steph Curry, Golden State was seemingly neutralized in the six-game series. This was the Raptors’ first NBA championship and the franchise’s first appearance in the final; while the Warriors have won the two previous championships and have appeared in five straight finals.