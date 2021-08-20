Two Ex-California Cops Allegedly Spray-Painted Swastika and Happy Face Onto Suspect’s Car
CAUGHT RED-HANDED
Two ex-police officers in California have pleaded not guilty to spray-painting a swastika and a happy face onto a suspect’s car. The two former cops were named as Christopher Tomsic and Cody Weldin, who both left the Torrance Police Department last year. In a Thursday statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the two men were charged with vandalizing a vehicle that they believed may have been used in the theft of some mail from an apartment building. The car was taken to a tow yard and, when the suspect retrieved it, “he found that a happy face had been spray-painted on the front passenger seat and a swastika symbol on the rear seat,” the statement said. The ex-cops were charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to commit vandalism and vandalism. The DA confirmed that “hundreds of cases” involving the former police will be reviewed “to ensure no other alleged misconduct occurred.”