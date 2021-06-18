Conservative British Politician Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy
SCANDAL IN PARLIAMENT
A Tory member of Parliament and “rising star” in British conservative politics has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy over a decade ago. Imran Ahmad Khan is accused of groping a 15-year-old in Staffordshire in 2008, before he became an MP. Khan appeared in court earlier this week to face a single count of sexual assault for “intentionally touch[ing] a boy aged 15 and that touching was sexual when he did not consent.” Reporting restrictions initially barred Khan from being named, but the restrictions were lifted on Friday, the U.K. Sun reports. Khan, who pleaded not guilty, took to Twitter to bash his accuser and slam the allegation as false. “This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously,” the politician and former United Nations special assistant wrote. “To be accused of doing something, I did not do is shocking, destabilising and traumatic. I am innocent.”