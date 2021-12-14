Tory Lanez Allegedly Shouted ‘Dance, Bitch!’ Before Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
‘BITCH YOU SHOT ME’
In a preliminary hearing, a California judge has upheld assault charges filed by Megan Thee Stallion against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. The charges allege that in 2020, Lanez shot Megan in the foot after the pair were leaving a party in Los Angeles. The next hearing is set for Jan. 13.
The hearing also revealed startling details of the incident, with one LAPD detective claiming that Lanez yelled “Dance, bitch!” at the Grammy winner before pulling the trigger. Megan is said to have then fallen to the ground as her foot bled. The detective also testified that Lanez apologized profusely and asked the wounded artist to not report the shooting. Megan eventually tweeted details of the incident, including: “Bitch you shot me . . . YOU GOING TO JAIL.”