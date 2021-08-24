CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tory Lanez’ Bail Upped for Getting Too Close to Megan Thee Stallion
STAY AWAY
Read it at TMZ
Tory Lanez will have to post $60,000 more in bail if he wants to stay a free man before his trial because he came too close to Megan Thee Stallion last month, a Los Angeles judge said. Lanez plans to fork over the cash, though, bringing his bail package to $250,000, according to TMZ. The rapper appeared earlier this month at the Rolling Loud festival alongside DaBaby, where Megan was also performing, and the judge told Lanez Monday that if he did anything similar again, he would be remanded into custody. Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot outside of a party last year and has been charged with felony assault.