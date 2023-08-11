Tory Lanez Refuses to Apologize for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
‘SEE YOU SOON’
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has released a public statement denying responsibility for shooting Megan Thee Stallion after he was sentenced to 10-years in prison in California on Tuesday over the 2020 incident. In the statement Thursday night, Lanez tells his 11.8 million followers that “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” while refusing to accept accountability for the shooting of which he was found guilty by a panel of jurors in Dec. 2022. “I will never let no jail time intimidate me,” Lanez continues, “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will...I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.” Lanez added that he will not going to apologize for the shooting, insisting he didn’t do it. “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… that’s it. In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.” He promised fans he would be back, finishing with “see you soon.”