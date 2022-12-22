Tory Lanez Seemingly Falls Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Read it at TMZ
Tory Lanez appeared to fall asleep in court Wednesday during his trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, closing his eyes and bobbing his head several times during jury instructions, witnesses told TMZ. He also refused to take the stand, a move which hastened the arrival of closing arguments on day eight of the proceedings. The emotional trial has already seen its share of twists and turns, including Megan crying on the stand while recounting her version of events and a witness, Megan’s bodyguard, Alex Spiro, apparently disappearing before he could testify.