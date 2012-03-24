Toulouse Gunman’s Brother ‘Proud’

CHEAT SHEET
The elder brother of Mohamed Merah, the 23-year-old gunman who killed seven people in France, said during a closed hearing that he was “proud” of his brother’s actions. Abdelkader Merah also admitted to helping his brother steal the scooter that he used in the shootings, although he denied having known anything else about the plans. Abdelkader and his wife were arrested on Wednesday, but a judge will likely decide on Sunday if there are any grounds for opening legal proceedings against them.