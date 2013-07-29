Tour Bus Swept Up by Arizona Flood

When 33 tourists in northwestern Arizona boarded a bus headed for Las Vegas, chances are they’d hoped to stay on land. But partway through the return leg of a day trip to the Grand Canyon Sunday, their bus turned into a boat. The driver, seeing the car ahead of him successfully cross a flooded rural road, attempted to do the same thing when his vehicle got swept up by a flash flood and carried away about 300 yards. The bus was overturned, but, luckily, everyone on board survived without a scratch. The area where the bus lost its footing was hit with .75 inches of rain within an hour on Sunday. “It really was a strong storm dumping quite a bit of rain,” said Chris Stumpf, a National Weather Service forecaster in Las Vegas. “They should not have been driving through there."
