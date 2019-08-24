CHEAT SHEET
Lightning Strike Injures Six Fans at Tour Championship
Six spectators were injured when lightning struck a tree at the Tour Championship Saturday afternoon during a weather delay. The third round of the Tour Championship had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter, ESPN reports. Lightning then struck a 60-foot pine tree just off the 16th tee, sending shattered bark all the way to the ground. The PGA Tour said in a statement that debris from the strike injured at least four people huddled under the tree, who were transported to local hospitals along with two others. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police. The PGA Tour cancelled the rest of the event Saturday, and the tournament will resume Sunday morning.