CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Toyota Recalls Another 400,000 Cars

    NOT AGAIN

    Seth Wenig / AP Photo

    Toyota has issued yet another recall, this time of 373,000 Avalon sedans of the 2000-2004 model years, as well as 39,000 Lexus LX 470 SUVs of the 2003-2007 model years. On the Avalon, Toyota says that a component of the steering lock system can crack—and when the car is steered hard to the right, the piece could break, causing the steering wheel to lock and potentially cause a crash. Six incidents have been reported related to the glitch, though no one’s suffered injuries. The auto maker says it can replace the component within two hours for free at a dealer. As for the Lexus, a different, unrelated steering shaft problem needs to be fixed: the snap ring could disengage if the front wheels are hit really hard, as in a big pothole. That can sometimes cause the steering shaft to disengage eventually. In the past year, Toyota has recalled 9 million vehicles.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times