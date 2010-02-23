Toyota Stands By Its Excuse

While making yet another apology for their massive recalls, Toyota’s U.S. sales chief, James Lentz, testified Tuesday before a House panel that the company is "confident that no problems exist with the electronic throttle control system in our vehicles," according to The Wall Street Journal. The sudden acceleration that many Toyota and Lexus drivers have experienced, Lentz maintains, is due to improperly placed floor mats and sticky gas pedals. Both of those faults have already been covered by the automaker’s massive recalls. “Put simply, it has taken us too long to come to grips with a rare but serious set of safety issues, despite all of our good faith efforts,” Lentz said in his prepared testimony. Toyota President Akio Toyoda is scheduled to appear on Wednesday.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10