The president of the University of Georgia’s Turning Point USA chapter is calling it quits just days after Vice President J.D. Vance visited the chapter.

Vance drew an abysmal crowd to his campus visit earlier this month, as the arena where the event was held was only a quarter full. Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk was scheduled to appear at the event, but at the last minute, did not show up, citing security concerns.

Caroline Mattox, the chapter’s former president, wrote in her resignation letter that joining TPUSA had been “a dream” of hers, but that after its founder, Charlie Kirk, died last year, the right-wing organization’s mission had become dishonest.

Mattox said that getting involved with TPUSA had been a longtime "dream" for her. @thecarolinemattox/Instagram

She noted that after Vance’s visit, it had become “abundantly clear” to her that “TPUSA’s mission and purpose have been lost along the way.”

“It became evident to me that the organization’s current direction no longer aligns with the principles upon which it was founded. I witnessed firsthand what I believe to be the organization’s true direction following Charlie’s passing, and I have significant concerns about its messaging and current trajectory,” she wrote.

“In light of this, I am resigning from my position as president of the Turning Point USA chapter at the University of Georgia. While I am grateful for the experiences, lessons, and people this chapter has brought me, I can no longer, in good conscience, continue to represent an organization that I believe has strayed so far from its original purpose and principles,” she continued.

The TPUSA UGA president has quit after Vance's disasterous visit to the chapter. @thecarolinemattox/Instagram

TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet, who took over Charlie’s podcast after he was shot and killed last year, tried to spin the low turnout by claiming it was left-wing protestors who had infiltrated the event by reserving tickets, which somehow resulted in hardly anyone bothering to show up.

In her resignation letter, Mattox appeared to address those claims, saying that “Charlie spent his life fighting for truth, and I do not believe he would stand for the blatant dishonesty now being spread by the organization that he built.”

Thousands of empty seats are seen at the TPUSA event in the Republican-leaning state of Georgia. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

“His mission was never about numbers, appearances, or relevance. He showed people the beauty of just having a conversation and inspired an entire generation to make a change,” she wrote. “His mission was never about performing, but about encouraging my generation and future generations to stand up for what is right and fight to save America.”

“I know I am not alone, and I look forward to standing alongside others who value integrity, think for themselves, and have the courage to do what is right—even when it’s not easy or popular,” she concluded.

The Daily Beast reached out to Mattox and TPUSA for further comment.

Erika and J.D. have maintained a close friendship since Charlie was killed in September. Brad Vest/Getty Images

Some college chapters of TPUSA have previously expressed similar sentiments to Mattox in the wake of Charlie’s death.

The TPUSA chapter at the University of Arkansas disbanded days after Erika visited it last month. The chapter’s former president, Dino Fantegrossi, echoed Mattox’s grievances and said the Arkansas chapter’s members were “put off by how Charlie Kirk has been used by TPUSA since his assassination.”

Vance’s visit to Georgia and Erika’s no-show have also prompted TPUSA to change course for its Spring tour, in which conservative personalities debate college students across the country.