Track Coach and Former Olympian Accused of Sexually Abusing 41 Athletes Over Four Decades
Longtime track coach and Olympian Conrad Mainwaring has been accused of molesting 41 men over 40 years under the guise of “mental training” and “physiotherapy,” according to an investigation from ESPN’s Outside the Lines. The allegations against Mainwaring, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics for his native country of Antigua, date back to the 1970s in England. One ex-trainee said Mainwaring asked him to “think up an erection” then rubbed his penis through his shorts until he ejaculated. Seven people also claimed they were molested by Mainwaring at Camp Greylock in Massachusetts in the mid-to-late 1970s—with one accuser alleging the coach kissed and masturbated him to climax in the woods. While training Syracuse University athletes and Nottingham High School students in the 1980s, he allegedly abused 14 students from both schools. Three men said they were abused by Mainwaring after he was hired by California Institute of Technology in 1987, and he was fired less than a year later following a student complaint. Mainwaring eventually began training athletes at UCLA’s Drake Stadium, but was not employed by the university. He allegedly continued his abuse with 14 men between the mid-1990s to 2016, mostly at his apartment. He was later banned from UCLA’s campus and from training its athletes after one of his accusers went to a university police officer with his claims.
The 67-year-old was arrested last month on one count of sexual battery by fraud. Prior to his arrest, Outside the Lines learned Mainwaring was still coaching young athletes at South Los Angeles’ Rancho Cienega Sports Complex. When approached by reporters, Mainwaring declined to comment about the accusations and did not return Outside the Lines’ further requests for comment. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail a few days later. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.