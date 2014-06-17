Tracy Morgan Upgraded to Fair Condition

Hopefully, Tracy Morgan will be back in Brian Fellows form soon. His manager released the first health update on the comedian since last week, saying the 30 Rock star appeared to be healing. “Happy to pass along that Tracy has been upgraded to fair condition, which is a great improvement,” the statement reads. “His personality is certainly starting to come back as well.” In light of the June 7 truck crash that killed comedian Jimmy McNair and injured Morgan and three others, there has been increasing focus on drowsy driving among truck drivers. According to federal officials, it is a leading cause of crashes and fatalities. Sen. Chuck Schumer has been pushing the federal government to mandate Department of Transportation to force commercial drivers to use electronic logging devices to track hours.
