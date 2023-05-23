Cops Arrest Driver Seen in Viral Clip Hurling N-Word on Oakland Freeway
California Highway Patrol officers have arrested and charged a driver seen yelling racial slurs out the window of his Jeep before inadvertently ramming his car into a highway wall. Video of the interaction, filmed by the terrified victim who was a passenger traveling in an adjacent car, quickly went viral on social media last week before it was deleted by the victim. In a press release, highway patrol said Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark, California, was booked into Alameda County Jail on Friday and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement. “At one point during the video, it appeared the driver attempted to intentionally ram the victim’s vehicle before losing control and crashing into a wall on the right shoulder of the freeway,” the highway patrol said in a statement. The incident happened last Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 880 in Oakland.