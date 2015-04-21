CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trader Arrested for 2010 ‘Flash Crash’

    DANGEROUS

    Reuters

    A futures trader in the United Kingdom has been arrested for illegally manipulating the stock market and contributing to a “flash crash” in 2010, according to a statement by the Department of Justice. Navinder Singh Sarao is being extradited and charged with wire fraud, 10 counts of commodities fraud, 10 counts of commodities manipulation, and one count of spoofing (placing a bid with the full intention of canceling). He allegedly contributed to the “flash crash” on May 6, 2010, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,000 points before recovering.

    Read it at CNBC
    ;