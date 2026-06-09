Tragic Harry Just Wants to Come Home

Prince Harry seeks to mend his fractured relationship with his brother and return to the royals, according to the former editor-in-chief of People and Us Weekly.

Appearing on The Royalist podcast on Tuesday, Dan Wakeford, the cultural commentator and founder of the Celebrity Intelligence newsletter, argued that Prince Harry is regretful of his fraught relationship with his brother, Prince William, and wants to come back to royal life.

Photo Illustration by The Daily /Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Host Tom Sykes asked the pop culture expert about a June 4 story from his newsletter, which discusses Harry’s estrangement from William and alleges that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t even have his brother’s phone number anymore.

“There is a sense of loss with his family that is profound, and he misses the infrastructure, misses the ability to do the work,” Wakeford, 51, told Sykes about Harry’s relinquishing of his royal duties and separation from the family. “And he misses his home. He misses his friends. He misses that safety and that security.”

Prince Charles and his sons Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at Westminster Hall following the coffin of the Queen Mother to Westminster Abbey during her funeral procession on April 9, 2002. STR New/REUTERS

“And the devastating part of this is the quote where the sources have said that he secretly hoped William would struggle so he would pick up the phone and call him back and ask him for help,” he continued. “Because, remember, William and Harry were supposed to do this together with the Fab Foursome... splitting this work and this pressure.”

Prince Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, moving to California to be financially independent from Buckingham Palace.

Harry’s decision to leave worsened his already strained relationship with his brother, who took a much more serious approach to his monarchical responsibilities. The Duke’s 2023 memoir, Spare, also exacerbated the hostilities, as Harry labeled his brother his “arch-nemesis.”

“I think he just desperately wanted and wants William to need him,” Wakeford said. “And William is thriving, and so he doesn’t need Harry, and that hurts Harry. This is a brother who left, watched the person he’s leaving behind thriving, and he quietly hoped that that wouldn’t happen. That’s a very human and natural feeling.”

Prince Harry labeled his brother as his "arch-nemesis" in his 2023 memoir. Nicholls/Reuters

“I think Harry sees William blossoming and he secretly hoped he wouldn’t. It’s not malice,” he added. “It’s just where Harry’s head is at. He’s not watching his brother from a place of peace; he’s watching from a place of loss.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the Sussexes and Kensington Palace for comment.

Sykes, however, pressed Wakeford on his claims about Harry’s feelings.

Britain's Prince William gestures as he meets with serving submariners and their families at Drumfork Centre on the Churchill Estate, in Helensburgh, Scotland, June 2, 2026. Jeff J Mitchell/via REUTERS

“How can you say that’s not malice, Dan? I mean, it is malice to look at somebody else and hope that they will fail so that they have to call you,” The Royalist host said. “I understand what you’re saying—that it reflects a sort of very human underpinning. But I think that, you know, if you look at Harry’s behavior over the years, he has consistently and ruthlessly thrown his brother under the bus again and again."

“He always says—and I’m sure, you know, as his sources and people have told you, as they’ve told me—he has no intention of ever apologizing," Sykes continued. “You know, je ne regrette rien. That’s the message we get... So I mean, there is malice in what Harry has done, frankly, I would say. And I think there probably still is intense bad feeling.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK two years after they got married in 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“I personally think Harry, in the moment, has made mistakes,” Wakeford explained. “And, like the sources say, he does regret what he said about Charles and William in Spare and in the documentary.”

However, Sykes brought up a prime example of how Harry and his team “did everything they could to damage William.”

“I mean, the idea of saying that William was responsible for the fact that he wore a Nazi uniform to a party, and then to have the nerve to say, ‘Well, I’ve learned from this and I’ve taken accountability,’” he countered. ”But literally, while you’re blaming somebody else for it.”

In Spare, Harry alleged that the Prince and Princess of Wales were responsible for telling him to wear a Nazi uniform to a party in 2005, a scandal that rocked the royal family at the time.

A man reads The Sun in London, Jan. 13, 2005 with a headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t understand why you’re backing away from that and saying that, actually, Harry’s got loads of compassion for his brother, because that sounds like the Harry that I read, that I saw, in Spare,” Sykes added.

The Royalist host then read the quote in question from Wakeford’s Celebrity Intelligence, which came from a source close to Harry.

“[Harry] sees William blossoming and he secretly had hoped that William would have more of a struggle and need him,” a source close to Harry told Celebrity Intelligence. “He’s been waiting for the call. That would be his dream come true. He regrets leaving.”

Sykes told Wakeford, “I mean, that is Harry.”

“The words speak for themselves,” Wakeford said. “But I just want to emphasize what that means is the path back. He would like a path back there. And if William was struggling, that would provide that.”