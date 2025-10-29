Tragic Twist in Death of Cruise Ship Passenger, 80, Who Died on Deserted Island
An 80-year-old woman, who was found dead after failing to reboard a cruise during its first stop on a 60-day, $80,000 tour, reportedly fell off a cliff, sources told The Australian. The woman is believed to have been hiking to the highest point on Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef on Saturday when she reportedly became separated from the rest of the group. The ship departed without the woman and only returned later that day after the group realized she had not gotten back on board. The woman’s body was found early Sunday morning. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority confirmed it is investigating the incident, as new reports raise questions about safety protocols. “There was not a lot of time between when the last passengers left the beach to when they up anchored,” Traci Ayris, who listened to emergency radio transmissions sent from the Coral Expeditions vessel, told Cairns Post. “We even commented, ‘Wow, they left fast,’” she added. Queensland police said they are preparing a report on what they described as the “sudden and non-suspicious death” of the woman.