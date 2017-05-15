Trailer Debuts for ‘The Gifted,’ Fox’s New X-Men Series

Read it at Rolling Stone
Marvel just dropped the new trailer for their Fox series The Gifted—and it’s good. X-Men alum Bryan Singer directs the new series that is a part of the X-Men universe. The series follows the Strucker family and their powerful children. The trailer opens with Lauren demonstrating her powers to her little brother, Andy. But all hell breaks loose later when Andy doesn’t know how to control his powers at a school function. The Gifted is reminiscent of Marvel’s ABC show Agents of Shield, so you know it will be a must-watch. The Gifted is set to debut on Fox this fall.