Trailer for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Action-Packed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Deadline
A trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released at Comic-Con on Saturday and it's full of action, peril, and emotion. The teaser gives a glimpse of the Black Panther costume and ends with Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, speaking a single line: “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?” At Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler paid tribute to late star Chadwick Boseman. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion,” he said, according to Deadline. “This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”