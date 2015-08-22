Train Gunman May Not Have Been Alone

The man accused of attacking passengers aboard a high-speed train bound for Paris Friday has been identified as a 26-year-old Moroccan national who, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais, lived in Spain until 2014 and had been to Syria. According to French sources with knowledge of the case who spoke to Reuters and French regional newspaper La Voix du Nord, the man had been under surveillance after Spanish authorities flagged him to French police but it is unknown if he was still being watched at the time of the attack. Three Americans, including two service members, are credited with subduing the gunman aboard the train. President Obama thanked all three Friday for their “courage and quick thinking.” As of Sunday, authorities are investigating whether the man was acting alone or connected to a bigger network.
