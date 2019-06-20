Transcript of Hope Hicks’ Closed-Door Interview With Lawmakers Released

The transcript from former White House communications director Hope Hicks’ closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee has been released. Hicks sat down with the lawmakers on Wednesday, after White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter claiming that she would be “absolutely immune” from questions relating to her time in the White House. According to Politico, Hicks was accompanied by six lawyers at the interview—three from the White House, one from the Justice Department, and two of her own. Her lawyers also reportedly objected to questions based on “absolute immunity” over 150 times.