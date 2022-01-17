Tulsa Megachurch Pastor Rubs Spit Into Face of Parishioner During Sermon
THOU SHALT NOT!
An Oklahoma megachurch pastor imparted a sermon of biblical proportions on Sunday, using his own saliva as a visual aid to deliver a message about how receiving a “vision from God might get nasty.” Michael Todd, a 34-year-old who leads Tulsa’s Transformation Church, stood onstage with another man—identified as his younger brother by TMZ. After spitting into the palm of his hand, Todd said, “This is where most people would not face Jesus anymore. What most people would do is turn away.” Coughing and spitting more, Todd turned to the man next to him, telling the crowd that God would ask each of them if they would continue standing “when getting the vision, or receiving it, might get nasty.” Todd then rubbed his hands together and methodically smeared his spit into the man’s eyes. “And do you hear and see the responses of the people?” the pastor continued, over the disgusted cries of the congregation. “What I’m telling you: how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the Miracle.”