Transgender Teen Makes History

Cassidy Lynn Campbell, a 16-year-old transgender girl, was crowned homecoming queen at Marina High School in Huntington Beach, California. Campbell, who was biologically born a male but identifies as female, cried as students cheered while she was crowned on the football field on Friday. "Whether I won or not tonight, I was a winner from the beginning, and I already knew it," Campbell told reporters. "If this could help one child, or more, or hundreds, or thousands, or millions, then it was more than worth it." In August, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that requires public schools to allow transgendered students to choose which restrooms to use and to sign up for either girls' or boys' sports teams.