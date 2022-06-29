CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Travis Barker Was Reportedly Hospitalized for Pancreatitis
GET WELL SOON
Read it at TMZ
After being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday for unknown reasons, TMZ reports that Travis Barker has pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that can cause severe stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting. Multiple sources with ties to the family told the outlet that doctors believe his pancreatitis was caused by a recent colonoscopy. The 46-year-old Blink 182 singer was evidently in significant pain on Tuesday, as he tweeted “God save me,” and his daughter asked followers for their prayers on her Instagram story. Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker a little bit more than a month ago, reportedly accompanied her husband to the hospital.