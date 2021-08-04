Hospitalized Vaccine Skeptic Says He’s ‘Over the Stupid Conspiracies,’ Begs People to Have Shots
‘THOUGHT WE WERE INVINCIBLE’
An unvaccinated Virginia man who thought he was “invincible” is begging Americans to get their COVID-19 shots after he was hospitalized with the virus. Travis Campbell, 43, was admitted to a hospital over a week ago and has been posting videos from his ICU bed. His wife and two children have also fallen sick with the coronavirus. Campbell wrote in one post: “I have never been this sick in my life!! My whole family has COVID, I truly regret not getting the vaccine... I’m over the stupid conspiracies, it’s time to be rational and protective. It’s not worth being stubborn like I did.” His wife, Kellie Campbell, told NBC News: “We just thought we were invincible and we weren’t going to get it... He just doesn’t want anyone to have to endure the pain that he has, and if a vaccine will help them, that’s what they need to do.” Campbell posted a video from pulmonary ICU on Tuesday night, saying he fears that he will have to go on a ventilator, and that his mind has started to turn to plans for his own funeral.