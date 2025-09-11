Travis Kelce Accepts Blame for Teammate’s Injury: ‘No Excuse’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has owned up to his role in a teammate’s injury. On a Wednesday episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, retired NFL star Jason, Kelce admitted to making a bad call that knocked off wide receiver Xavier Worthy during their Friday night match against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Worthy dislocated a shoulder after colliding with Kelce, and it’s unclear when he’ll return. The Chiefs lost the game 27-21. “I wasn’t ready that first drive. I ran into one of my guys and offed them out of the game,” Kelce said. “I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts.” The football star, who got engaged to Taylor Swift last month, explained that he was trying to help set Worthy into position when everything turned south quickly. “I just gotta be better, man. I’m 13 years in the league,” he said. “There’s no excuse for me running into my own guys like that.” The Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.