Travis Kelce Explains Why He’s Not Going to the 2024 Grammys With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is keeping his head in the game—and that means strictly no Grammys, despite the fact that his girlfriend is up for several major awards there this Sunday.

“I wish I can go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every award that she is nominated for,” the tight end said on Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I’ve got practice.”

The 34-year-old said he knew he had practice on Saturday, and that his Sunday was either going to be a “travel day” or another practice.

“Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week,” Kelce added.

Taylor Swift, 34, is nominated for six awards, including Record of the Tear and song of the year for the track “Anti-Hero,” as well as Album of the Year for Midnights. Should she cinch best album, Swift will become the winningest artist in that category, pulling ahead of Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

A week after the awards show, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. As such, Kelce and his teammates are on a strict training schedule that won’t allow for any distractions like “fun” or “hanging out with your superstar girlfriend.”

TMZ first reported on Tuesday night that Kelce wouldn’t be present at the Grammys in Los Angeles, with sources close to the matter telling the tabloid that the Chiefs are expected to touch down in Vegas the same weekend.

But the couple are figuring out how to make their respective jam-packed schedules work, with Swift set to attend the Super Bowl after jetting out of Tokyo, where she’ll play a show the night prior. “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” an insider confirmed to Page Six.

What’s more, Swift was present in Baltimore, Maryland last weekend to cheer her man on to a 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship. On the field after the game, the two packed on the PDA for the world to see, appearing to exchange declarations of love between hugs and kisses.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” Kelce explained on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

Now just one question remains: Who will Swift bring as her plus-one to music’s biggest night?