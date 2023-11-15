Travis Kelce ‘Shocked’ by Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Lyric Switch
SURPRISE!
Travis Kelce suggested he might have been tipped off that Taylor Swift was going to change the lyrics to one of her songs to pay tribute to him at a show over the weekend—but the NFL star says he was still “shocked” when the moment came. Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce was at Swift’s “Eras Tour” show in Buenos Aires on Saturday when Swift changed a line in her song Karma to: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” “How does it feel to officially be ‘the guy on the Chiefs?’” Travis’ brother Jason asked him on their New Heights podcast Wednesday. Travis laughed, saying: “I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me.” Travis also apologized to Swift’s dad, Scott, for leaving him hanging when Scott went for a high-five during the viral moment.