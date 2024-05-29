Travis Kelce Teases Possible Role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’: ‘Count Me In’

Travis Kelce would be happy to join the Happy Gilmore universe. In the latest episode of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, the football star addressed a fan theory that he would soon be announced as part of the Adam Sandler-starrer’s sequel.

Unfortunately, things aren’t as fleshed out as Reddit fans would like to believe, Kelce shared this week. “I didn’t even know there was a job opening for a Happy Gilmore 2,” he said during Wednesday’s episode. “But if there is, I’ll be a fucking extra,” he continued, “anything to just get around Happy Gilmore or [an] Adam Sandler set, count me in.”

Kelce told People in January that he plans to “lean into acting and hosting” after he retires from football. Earlier this month, Kelce’s first major role was announced, as he’s set to appear in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie, according to Deadline.

Fans discussed the possibility of Kelce’s joining the recently announced sequel on Reddit, where they speculated that his hanging out with Sandler’s people, wearing a Happy Gilmore hat, and being an avid golfer himself may be signs that he was gearing up to be part of the sequel.

Even though Kelce hasn’t been officially approached about his potential involvement, Netflix has confirmed that Sandler will return to reprise his role in the film. The release date has not been announced, but actor Christopher McDonald revealed that at least one draft of the film has been written.

Kelce added on his podcast episode that he has “obviously been a huge fan of the Sandman,” before warning, “but yes, this is exactly what it says it is—a conspiracy theory.”

That said, he isn’t ruling it out: “Who knows? Theories can come true.”