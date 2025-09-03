Travis Kelce Was Warned Against Original Taylor Swift Proposal Idea

Travis Kelce initially wanted to make an aquatic proposal to Taylor Swift, but was warned against the idea.

On Wednesday, the NFL tight end spoke about his engagement on his podcast, New Heights, after he and Swift made headlines with their cheeky Aug. 26 Instagram announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Kelce, 35, originally wanted to make the grand event even grander by proposing to his megastar girlfriend on water. As it turned out, one of Kelce’s podcast producers—who he affectionately refers to as “Intern Brandon”—had a similar idea and popped the question to his fiancée while swimming in the ocean.

Travis Kelce's producer, Brandon, proposed to his fiancée while swimming in the ocean. New Heights/YouTube

For Brandon, it was a rocky experience. “Holding the ring while kicking your little feet to fight the current. Don’t recommend it. Terrible idea. Travis did it on land. Much safer,” Brandon shared on the podcast.

“I got warned,” Kelce said smilingly. “I once thought I would do it on water, but you did it,” Kelce said.

Admittedly, Brandon’s proposal idea was a bit more ambitious than Kelce’s. “You thought you’d do it on water. He did it in water!” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, 37, exclaimed.

Travis reflected on his engagement excitement with his brother, sharing that introducing Swift as his fiancée made him “giddy.”

Kelce and Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023, and their engagement announcement on Instagram went viral, garnering more than 14 million likes in just one hour. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Jason asked his brother to share engagement advice to their viewers, Travis replied, “You gotta know ‘em. You can’t, you can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.”

Travis also thanked his fans, friends, and family for the well wishes. “I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, and all the excitement that’s been going on. It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”

Travis and Jason also shared their favorite posts about the engagement, including a post from the official Cleveland X account, captioned “Local man and his new fiancée stun in engagement pics.”

Local man and his new fiancée stun in engagement pics. pic.twitter.com/r5rauPDA8g — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 26, 2025

Jason shouted out a post from a sports media account captioned, “NFL podcast host announces engagement to recent guest.”

NFL podcast host announces engagement to recent guest https://t.co/bPfe4OrDuL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 26, 2025