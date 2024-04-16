Travis Kelce Will Host A Star-Studded Game Show Reboot
TRAVIS’ VERSION
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially hosting Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? “I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one,” Kelce said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming reports that he was in talks to host. The original Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, and a short-lived reboot was hosted by John Cena in 2019. Kelce’s version will replace the iconic classroom of grade schoolers with a course load of celebrities tasked with helping contestants answer questions for a $100,000 prize. “I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up,” he said. One source told Us Weekly that he’d agreed to host before his relationship with Taylor Swift and Super Bowl win elevated him to monocultural status, but Kelce agreed to “honor the contract.” The season has finished filming, but its all-star class members and air date have yet to be confirmed.