Ed Kelce is no stranger to posting his unfiltered thoughts about celebrities who comment on his son Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, and now he’s aiming his keyboard at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who brought up the couple in a new song released last weekend.

The song, titled “Lifestyle (Demo),” from Ye’s long anticipated album Vultures 2, mentions Kelce and Swift in the lyric, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.” In reference to that line, Ed Kelce wrote, “Mental illness on full display,” on his Facebook page Thursday.

Ed Kelce also used Facebook to fire back at former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel after she said she didn’t think Kelce and Swift’s relationship would work because they’re both “peacock” personalities. The Kelce patriarch posted, “Who TF is this troll?” on Facebook in response to Frankel’s comments at the time.

Now, potentially aware of Swift’s longstanding beef with the rapper, the footballer’s dad is coming to his and his girlfriend’s defense once again, poking fun at Ye’s public admission to battling mental illness.

Swift and Ye have had beef since the rapper interrupted her Grammys acceptance speech to insinuate Beyoncé should have won her award in 2009. Things seemed okay between the two until Ye called her “that b****” in his song “Famous,” and Swift made a big to-do over the lyric at that year’s Grammys before his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, released a phone call that seemed to show Swift giving the lyric the okay prior to the song’s release.

Swift hasn’t publicly acknowledged Ye’s mention of her or her boyfriend on the song, but fans think she clapped back during her Saturday Eras Tour performance in Poland by wearing a top that said “I Bet You Think About Me.” Swift's 2021 song of the same name is believed to be about Ye.