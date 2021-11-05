Travis McMichael Said ‘I Just Fucking Killed Somebody’ After Shooting Ahmaud Arbery, Cop Testifies
IN THE MOMENT
William Duggan, a veteran cop who arrived on scene shortly after the Feb. 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, took the stand as the first witness in his murder trial on Friday. He testified to finding a nervous, pacing, and blood-soaked Travis McMichael at the scene of the horrific episode.
Duggan said he asked McMichael—who is charged along with his father Gregory and neighbor William Bryan in the incident—if he was okay and he responded, “No, I’m not okay. I just fucking killed somebody.”
Duggan testified that he had just finished an off-duty shift at a local church when reports of shots fired came over the police radio, and he quickly responded to the shooting in the Satilla Shores area of Brunswick, Georgia. Upon arriving, he said, he saw Arbery laying on the ground in the middle of the road. After tending to Arbery, Duggan said, he quickly realized he was already dead.
"There was nothing I could do for him," Duggan testified.