Travis Scott Has Only One Thing to Say After His Miami Arrest: ‘Lol’

Travis Scott took to social media to post three simple letters after he was arrested on Thursday morning in Miami: “Lol.”

The cryptic tweet came after the rapper was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 a.m., according to information from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. He’s now facing charges of trespassing after a warning and disorderly intoxication.

Scott—whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II—submitted a $650 bond and was released from the jail. His arrest comes just a few days before he is due to head out on his international Circus Maximus stadium tour, which kicks off in the Netherlands on June 28.