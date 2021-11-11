Travis Scott’s Attorney Decries ‘Finger-Pointing,’ Points Finger Straight at Houston Police
Travis Scott’s attorney denounced “multiple finger-pointing” amid the fallout from last Friday’s deadly Astroworld concert then pointed his own finger at the Houston Police Department in a statement issued late Wednesday night. Edwin F. McPherson wrote on behalf of the rapper, “There has been multiple finger-pointing [sic], much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and backtracked from original statements.”
McPherson continued, “Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying, ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting’… Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis. The Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis’ crew.”
The concert left eight dead and dozens hospitalized, including a 9-year-old in a coma. The victims, including a pair of best friends who traveled there together, ranged in age from 14 to 27. Scott himself said he was “devastated” by the tragedy.