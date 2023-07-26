CHEAT SHEET
Travis Scott’s Great Pyramids of Giza Gig Canceled Two Days Out
Despite weeks of hype, it looks like Travis Scott won’t realize his dream of performing in front of the Pyramids of Giza. On Wednesday, concert coordinator Live Nation Middle East confirmed that plans for Scott’s UTOPIA show—slated for July 28 at the site of the last surviving wonder of the ancient world—had fallen through. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert,” the company said, adding that anyone who purchased tickets would get a refund. Variety reported that the concert ran into opposition from the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which pulled its permit because Scott’s performances violate Egypt’s “authentic societal values and traditions.”