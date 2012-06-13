Trayvon Autopsy to be Released

CHEAT SHEET
In roughly two weeks, the mystery surrounding Trayvon Martin’s death will finally be uncovered. Florida Judge Kenneth Lester has ordered that an autopsy report and crime scene photos be released within 15 days for use in court. Judge Lester also requested tests conducted on George Zimmerman, the neighborhood-watch volunteer who is charged with second-degree murder in Trayvon’s death. Other materials to be used in court include Zimmerman’s statements to police, transcripts of his jailhouse calls, and comments by “Witness Nine.” Photos of Trayvon’s body and names of witnesses will not be released.