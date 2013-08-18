Trayvon's Mom Against 'Stop and Frisk' Law

CHEAT SHEET
Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, voiced her opinion regarding 'Stop and Frisk' on Meet the Press after a federal judge called the law unconstitutional and unfair to minorities. "You can't give people the authority—whether it's civilians or police officers—the right to just stop somebody because of the color of their skin," she said. Her son, Trayvon, was killed in February 2012 after a fight occurred with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. Fulton's attorney, Benjamin Crump, also argued that the racial profiling that goes along with the "stop-and-frisk" tactic may have led to the boy's death.