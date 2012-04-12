Trayvon’s Mom: Shooting An ‘Accident’

CHEAT SHEET
Trayvon Martin’s mother said Thursday morning that while she believes that it was an “accident” that George Zimmerman shot and killed her son, she believes the second-degree murder charges will hold Zimmerman “accountable for what he’s done”—even if he is found not guilty. Speaking on NBC’s Today show, Sybrina Fulton said “I believe it just got out of control and (Zimmerman) couldn’t turn the clock back.” An attorney Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, issued a statement on her Twitter account retracting Fulton’s comments.