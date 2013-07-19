0
Trayvon's Mom Speaks Out
Trayvon Martin's mother, Sybrina Fulton, pulled no punches on Thursday's AC360. When Anderson Cooper asked her thoughts on Juror B37's belief that race didn't play a role in Martin's death at the hands of George Zimmerman, she said, 'I think that's a joke.'
