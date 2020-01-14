Join the At-Home Streaming Class Trend (for a Fraction of the Cost)
Getting the blood-pumping motivation of a top cycling instructor from the comfort of your at-home stationary bike? Win-win. It’s likely why the fitness trend of streamed fitness classes is booming. If you’re looking to dip your toes, though, the costs of the equipment have been prohibitively expensive. Horizon has always been known for creating built-to-last equipment at can't-say-no prices, and its just-launched Fitness Studio Series is no different.
If cycling is your speed, the Horizon IC7.9 Indoor Cycle ($699) has magnetic resistance that’s controlled by a repeatable resistance lever, so you’re able to quickly shift gears based on your instructor’s cues. There’s a shelf for a tablet that’s clear of the console, so you can track the class and your performance. For runners, the Horizon 7.8AT Treadmill ($1799) is built to keep runners in sync with their cardio classes. The QuickDial™ makes adjusting speed and incline a matter of a second, while the RapidSync™ system responds to adjustments 33% faster than typical machines. Looking for a more intro-level device? The 7.4AT Treadmill ($1499) has the same 60-inch deck as the 7.8AT, with quick-touch keys and handlebar toggles.
How ever you want to sweat, Horizon's Fitness Studio Series makes sure it's not because of the prices.
Horizon IC7.9 Indoor Cycle
Free Shipping
