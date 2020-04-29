Treasury Dept. Strikes Deal to Send Out Prepaid Cards Loaded With Stimulus Money

Read it at Bloomberg Tax
In an effort to speed up the process of delivering federal stimulus checks to Americans, the Treasury Department has struck a deal with banking companies to send out prepaid cards to citizens who have not registered their direct deposit information. The department reached the agreement with Visa Inc., Metabank, and Fiserv Inc. to ramp up production of a product called U.S. Debit Card as an alternative option for those who have not submitted their bank account information in the Internal Revenue Service system. “We’re also going to be supplementing our capability and sending out prepaid debit cards so we can get the money out quickly to people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously told White House reporters during a briefing.