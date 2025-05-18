Media

Bessent Cornered Into Admitting Impact of Trump Tariff War

WELL, DUH?

The Treasury secretary concedes that Walmart will shoulder higher costs because of new levies on foreign nations.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Scott Bessent got himself into a tangle by admitting businesses are feeling the impacts of Donald Trump’s trade war.

“Walmart is, in fact, going to, as you describe it, eat some of the tariffs,” the Treasury secretary said during a sitdown with NBC’s Meet the Press, acknowledging that the supermarket giant is facing higher costs as a result of Trump‘s new economic measures.

The Treasury Secretary had previously insisted that consumers would not face higher prices as a result of Trump‘s new measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“China will pay for the tariffs because their business model is exporting their way out of this inflation,” Bessent told CNBC back in March. “They will eat any tariffs that go on.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivers remarks during the International Finance Institute Global Outlook Forum at the Willard InterContinental Washington. He said that America first "does not mean America alone."
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that businesses are having to shoulder higher costs but stopped short of conceding these will be passed onto American consumers. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pushed on that point, he insisted that the Federal Reserve bank isn’t convinced that tariffs will drive prices up in the future, as economists have suggested.

“The Federal Reserve is not saying tariffs will cause inflation; they’re saying they’re not sure, and that they’re in wait-and-see mode,” he said.

Panicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on TariffsTARIFF TANTRUM
Liam Archacki
Panicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on Tariffs

His latest comments come after Walmart announced earlier this week that it would raise prices because of the tariffs to accommodate higher supply costs amid the White House’s ongoing trade war.

President Trump lashed out against Walmart over the news.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 12, 2025. President Trump is travelling to the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia will be the first stop on a four-day trip. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Bessent's comments follow after Trump lashed out at Walmart's CEO for raising prices. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. “Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, ‘EAT THE TARIFFS,’ and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Ex-Spox Slams Trump for $400M Qatar Jet: 'Blood Money’CROSS THE BOSS
Will Neal
JD Vance is the “heir apparent” to Donald Trump’s MAGA throne, said former Trump adviser Alyssa Farah Griffin after Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

Trump‘s latest outburst has prompted derision even from members of his own party, including former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh, who described the president as a “crybaby” and his Truth Social post as a “weak loser thing to do” during a Saturday MSNBC appearance.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Shares Unhinged Plan to Release ‘Terrorists’ On Justices’ Doorsteps
Jack Revell
PoliticsTrump Threatens ABC ‘SleazeBags’ Over Qatari Plane Coverage
Jack Revell
U.S. NewsRFK Jr.’s FDA Severely Restricts COVID Vaccine Use
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsPanicked Trump Lashes Walmart for Telling Truth on Tariffs
Liam Archacki
Media‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost Nails Michael Che—With Help From Scarlett Johansson—During Joke Swap
Michael Boyle