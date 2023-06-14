Treat Williams Crash Witness Says He Saw Actor ‘Flying Through The Air’
FIRSTHAND ACCOUNT
Treat Williams was alive and able to communicate with paramedics moments after he crashed into a car while on his motorcycle in Vermont, an eyewitness at the scene said Wednesday. 71-year-old Williams was able to answer questions from first responders before being airlifted to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, an auto repair shop owner who saw the incident unfold told The Daily Mail. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” Matt Rapphahn told the newspaper. But despite his significant injuries, “he was totally alert, answering questions,” Rapphahn said. The fatal crash reportedly occurred when a car quickly turned left in front of Williams. Cops have since ruled out that the driver was impaired at the time. Ellie Williams, Treat’s daughter, said she is devastated by the loss of her father in a touching Instagram post Wednesday. “This is a pain I have never felt,” she wrote. “I am absolutely shattered. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”