Cops Reveal Cause of Fatal Treat Williams Motorcycle Crash
NEW DETAILS
Actor Treat Williams died after crashing his motorcycle into a car that turned left directly in front of him, police revealed Tuesday—though they were quick to note that they had not yet made a formal determination over who was at fault. Less than 24 hours after the tragedy occurred, investigators returned to the scene in Vermont to continue an ardous investigation into how the fatal crash occurred. The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Vermont man, has not been charged. After the crash, he “was screened and we determined there wasn’t any evidence of impairment,” Vermont State Police Lt. Steven Coote said during a press conference Tuesday. The site of the crash is also a relatively safe area, with police saying: “Data doesn’t suggest that this is a significantly high-crash area.”