Treme Scores With Reviewers

As creator of the critically worshipped crime drama The Wire, David Simon's built up a considerable amount of anticipation for his next venture, Treme, which examines New Orleans in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. According to the first reviews, the show is a success, drawing praise for its tribute to the city's residents and especially its music, which the New York Times' Alessandra Stanley describes as "the real hero of the tale." The Boston Globe's Matthew Gilbert wrote that "there are so many positive things to say about Treme (pronounced treh-MAY), I hardly know where to begin: with the seamless acting, the outrageously good music, the sensuous cinematography?" In the San Francisco Chronicle, Tim Goodman praises the show for its surprising optimism, a major contrast to the bleak tone of The Wire.
