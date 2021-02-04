On Wednesday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah followed in the footsteps of SNL in mocking the unhinged MyPillow guy (and MAGA insurrectionist) Mike Lindell.

“One thing that set [the insurrection] off was the conspiracy theory that the Democrats stole the election using rigged voting machines from Dominion,” explained Noah. “It’s a conspiracy theory that was pushed by Trump supporters like Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and alt-right Mario, and the right-wing network Newsmax talked about it all the time. But last month, Dominion finally told Newsmax, ‘Yo, if you don’t get our name outta your mouth, we’re gonna sue your Channel 349-ass network into oblivion.’”

In recent weeks, anchors on Newsmax, the Trump-loving news network that bends to his warped version of reality, have been reading from a prepared script stating that Dominion did nothing wrong, and that they accept the results of the 2021 election—this after Dominion hit Rudy Giuliani with a $1.3 billion lawsuit for spreading unproven allegations about the voting machines, and threatening Newsmax and One America News Network.

Still, Newsmax made the foolish decision to welcome Lindell onto their program the other day to discuss “cancel culture.” But once Lindell started ranting about Dominion conspiracies, the co-host interrupted him to read from a seemingly lawyer-prepared script, saying: “We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive that we see there. Let me read you something here: while there were some clear evidence of some cases of voter fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.”

Lindell yelled over him the entire time about Dominion and various other fever dreams, and appeared to ignore the co-host’s warning, because as soon as he quieted down, Lindell went right back into his Dominion fantasies, prompting the co-host to say, “Can I ask our producers—can we get outta here, please?” before storming off the set while his female co-host tried to talk down Lindell.

“Damn! That defamation lawsuit has Newsmax shook! You see that dude? He peaced out of there like the Chipotle just hit,” cracked Noah. “But you see, that’s the power of the courts right there, because Mike Lindell tried to stage a coup and Newsmax was fine with inviting him on, but the second he started saying shit that was going to get them sued, all of a sudden they were like, ‘No, no, no, my man! Overthrowing the government is one thing, but a lawsuit—that shit’s serious!’”

“Newsmax is like Fox News after it stopped taking its meds,” added Noah. “But at least for a minute, Dominion managed to sue them into behaving like actual journalists.”